Another charge for man who allegedly attacked woman and two children

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who allegedly tried to kill a woman and two children with a cutlass now has one more charge added to the list of offences against him.

Jared Robinson is said to have attacked an eight-year-old girl and her mother, Tanisha Gregory, and his 14-year-old cousin, in April.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder and malicious damage.

Yesterday, when the 31-one-year-old aappeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in All Saints Magistrate’s Court, he heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions had instructed police to add a new charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Upon adding the third charge, the matter was adjourned for committal to January 27.

During Robinson’s next hearing, he is expected to hear from the magistrate whether or not there is a prima facie case against him.

If so, the matter will be referred to the High Court for trial.

Meanwhile, a young couple believed to have forged and cashed several cheques in early September will appear before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court for their committal hearing today.

Twenty-two-year-old Auriae Aaron and 21-year-old Troy Davis have been charged with forgery, obtaining goods under false pretences, and uttering (passing a forged or counterfeited document) stemming from events that occurred in September.