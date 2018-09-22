APUA Head Office continues dominant performance

Last year’s runners up, APUA Head Office, continued their dominant performance in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business League on Thursday night.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, Head Office pushed their undefeated record to 2-0 with another convincing win, this time over A-mobile Young Rivals.

The 84-33 thrashing saw Kwame “Special K” Braithwaite lead the charge with 17 points.

He was assisted by Nickon McGregor who sank 16 points and Delornje Jules who also contributed with 16 points.
Jeffery George of Young Rivals netted 10 points in a losing effort.

Eye Mobile Vision Care bounced back from their upsetting defeat to defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport board (ABTB) earlier this week to defeat Dixie, 74-62.

Zuri Nesbitt was the leading scorer for the victors with 15 points while teammates, Ahmani Browne, Darryl Goodwin, Bernard Andrew and Adonis Humphreys all chipped in scoring 12 points respectively.

Dixie’s Kelvyn Pimental had 17 points with assistance from Nigel “Snarks” Joseph with 13 points and Pernell Phillip with 10.

In the other games played on that evening, former champions, Kennedys trounced Police Vertex, 66-43 while Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority (ABAA) United went under to Pointe FM losing, 57-32.

Kennedy’s Lincoln Weekes sank 21 points while Philmon Telemaque had 16 points for the lawmen.
Pointe FM’s Russel Daley led the charge with 12 points while Sergio Symister had eight points in a losing effort.
