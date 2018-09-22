Sandals sweeps UK Awards Show

New Story

Sandals Resorts International swept the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG) Awards 2018 recently held at the Lyceum Theatre in London’s Covent Garden.

Sandals Resorts copped the three top prizes at the gala event, which is regarded as the Emmys of the Travel Industry. The categories won were: Travel Company of the Year Award; Hotel and Resort Operator of the Year; and On the Road Hero.

In the Hotel and Resort Operator category Sandals beat companies such as Elegant Hotels Group, Hard Rock Hotels – All Inclusive Collection, Palladium Hotel Group, Secrets Resorts & Spas and Warner Leisure Hotels to take the top prize.

Sandals held off competition from the world’s leading travel industry bodies such as Thomas Cook, Jet2Holidays, Royal Caribbean International, Beachcomber Tours and Celebrity Cruises.

Business Development Manager, Neil Read received the awards for his outstanding contribution to the Sandals Resorts’ sales team.

Earlier this year, in January, Sandals copped it’s 10th win in the ‘Best All-Inclusive Resort Operator’ category at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards. It has also been voted World’s Best All Inclusive Company at the World Travel Awards for 23 consecutive years.

This means that the UK’s top two travel trade publications have now nominated Sandals Resorts as their number one.

The TTG Travel Awards aims to celebrate success by showcasing the highest standards within the U.K. travel trade industry. The awards are widely regarded as being among the toughest in the business to win, while the annual TTG Awards ceremony itself is one of the most highly anticipated each year. The majority of all categories are voted for by travel agents and the travel trade, whilst The Travel Company of the Year Award is judged by a specialist panel of senior team members from the TTG Media publishing house, along with other travel industry professionals.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive all three awards at this year’s TTG Travel Awards – particularly Travel Company of the Year, which is an incredible achievement for the Sandals Resorts brand and for every member of our fantastic team. We are also extremely grateful to all the agents who also took the time to vote for us in the Hotel & Resort Operator of the Year category, as we couldn’t have done it without the support of the trade,” declared Karl Thompson, Managing Director of Sandals Resorts, U.K. and Europe.

This year’s winners were presented with their trophies by TTG’s Group Editor, Pippa Jacks and Managing Director, Daniel Pearce, alongside celebrity comedian Alan Carr.