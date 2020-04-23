APUA extends ‘early payment discount’ deadlines

Householders no longer need to pay APUA utility bills early in order to receive the customary 10 percent discount.

As long as customers pay before the end of the month in which the due date is specified, they will still receive the reduction.

The move is an attempt to reduce long queues at the state-owned firm’s outlets – and give customers some financial relief at the same time.

Government recently announced that electricity bills would be slashed by 20 percent for April, May and June to ease monetary headaches amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The discount is comprised of a 10 percent cut in the rate itself. The other 10 percent is by way of the expansion of the early payment discount, explained APUA spokeswoman Sharifa George.

Meanwhile, APUA announced that bills for April will be estimated, rather than based on meter readings, due to coronavirus-related restrictions on movement.

Actual readings are set to resume next month.

“Bill estimations are calculated on the customer’s consumption pattern for the last few months,” a release stated. “Customers will also notice the adjustments in rates published in these bills. Customers who may experience over or under-estimation are advised that the bill will be regulated when the actual reading is taken.

“Meter readers will be carrying out actual readings for the next billing cycle,” it added.

APUA has also ceased disconnections of water and electricity to homes for three months.

Customers are urged to continue making payments, but using alternative methods wherever possible in keeping with social distancing rules.

Utility and inet home bill payments can be made through various banks, including ACB, RBC, ECAB, CIBC FC, CFCCU and BNS, or at the cheque drop-off boxes for cheque payments and PDV vouchers.

Inet post-paid bills and top-up payments can be done via the Myinet App. Email [email protected] to inquire about bill balances or account information.

APUA’s bill payment centres on Independence Drive, Village Walk and South Mall are open Mondays to Fridays from 8am-12pm, as are its inet stores on Independence Drive and Old Parham Road.