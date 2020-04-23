Man accused of cutlass attack to return to court in July

The case against a man accused of attacking two children and a woman with a machete has been adjourned until July 1.

Jared Robinson, 31, of Swetes, is charged with attempted murder and malicious damage relating to an incident on April 11.

He is accused of attacking his 14-year-old cousin, along with an eight-year-old girl and her mother. All three have since been discharged from hospital.

The July 1 hearing is expected to see the case committed to the High Court.

Robinson is being held on remand.