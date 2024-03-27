Appeal for Public Works to replace speed bumps near primary school in Bolans

- Advertisement -

Residents in the Bolans community are calling on the Ministry of Public Works to replace two speed bumps and a crossing line that were removed from the vicinity of S R Olivia David Primary School.

The road safety measures were removed almost two years ago to accommodate the visit of the Earl and Countess of Wessex in April 2022.

Despite assurances, these safety measures were never reinstated, and their absence now pose a danger to students, pedestrians and motorists.

Kimmy King, a resident of Bolans, said heavy duty construction trucks coming from the South of the island continuously speed on the roadways causing many near crashes.

The absence of these safety features has sparked worry among locals, particularly the schools’ crossing guard, Nickesha Burton.

With over 150 students of the S R Olivia David Primary School, and hundreds more who attend the St Mary’s Secondary School students having to the cross road under these conditions to reach the bus stop, Burton stressed the paramount importance of ensuring their safety.

Inspector Frankie Thomas, the Police PRO claims there is presently no evidence to suggest there are more accidents in Bolans than anywhere else on the island.

However, he took the time to advise motorists and pedestrians alike to be more cautious when using the roads as the police do have concerns about excessive speeding across the island.