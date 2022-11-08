Antigua’s Got Talent now just 10 days away

- Advertisement -

Luxury staycations, day passes and more up for grabs in raffle being drawn on the night

The countdown is on. Antigua’s Got Talent is now just 10 days away and more than two dozen contestants are preparing to take to the stage on November 19.

Singers, a pan soloist and a band are among those hoping to claim the crown – and the top prize of a Samsung Galaxy S22 plus six months’ mobile service courtesy of headline sponsor Flow.

The fun-packed event is being hosted by larger than life entertainer Ibis the Livest, and the winner and runners-up will be chosen by a panel of four celebrity judges.

Meanwhile, there’s a host of fabulous prizes up for grabs by the public in the raffle being drawn on the night.

They include a two-night staycation at the luxurious Hermitage Bay resort, day passes for two to Carlisle Bay, day passes for two at Blue Waters, three-course meal for two with wine at Weatherills, a three-course meal for two at Curtain Bluff, a hummingbird painting by Naydene Gonnella, a $400 gift certificate for Maia restaurant at South Point, and more.

Tickets can be bought at the event or in advance from Silver Chelles in Redcliffe Quay, Pet Style and Resort in Marble Hill, or from the PAAWS animal shelter in Parham.

As with the inaugural event in August 2019, the second edition of Antigua’s Got Talent is being held in aid of PAAWS.

The show begins at 8pm sharp at Lucky Eddi’s bar and restaurant in English Harbour and the public is urged to come out and support the contestants.

Every cent raised from the event will go directly to PAAWS animal shelter

“Entrance is just EC$10 and every cent raised goes directly to the shelter which is a lifeline for dogs and cats in need and runs entirely on donations,” said PAAWS’ public relations officer Gemma Handy.

“We encourage everyone to come and enjoy the show. We can’t wait to see the talent on display and uncover more of the country’s lesser known and rising stars.”

Food and drinks will be on sale. Tables can be booked for dining but there will also be casual seating and standing room available.

PAAWS has partnered with AS Bryden & Sons (Antigua) – the local distributor of Tito’s vodka – to create a special cocktail for the event which will see a percentage of each one sold donated to the shelter.

Tito’s has a commitment to rescuing and protecting animals and has supported many causes through its ‘Vodka for Dog People’ programme.

A percentage of each Tito’s cocktail sold on the night will also go to PAAWS animal shelter

“It gives us great pleasure to partner with PAAWS Antigua for this great cause as compassion for animals is intimately associated with the goodness of character – that of which we at Brydens stand for,” said AS Bryden’s Managing Director Frances-Ann Minors.

“We are happy to support the upcoming Antigua’s Got Talent in conjunction with Tito’s Handmade Vodka and wish all contestants the best.”

Young singer Ajanae Bleau took home the crown in 2019, after blowing the judges away with a show-stopping performance of ‘Never Enough’ from musical biopic The Greatest Showman. The event raised almost EC$9,000 for PAAWS.

About PAAWS:

PAAWS has provided a safe haven for neglected, abused, injured and abandoned dogs and cats since 1996. It is a registered friendly society.

Its Parham-based shelter has successfully rehomed almost 3,000 animals over the years. It is currently caring for 50 dogs and 25 cats looking for a forever home.

All pets that are old enough are spayed/neutered and vaccinated before being rehomed.

PAAWS exists solely on donations and is always grateful for cash donations, along with dog and cat food and medication.

PAAWS is open to visitors Tuesday to Saturday from 10am-2pm.

Visit www.paawsantigua.com or call +1 268 561-1484.