Andre Simon’s recovery continues as family strives for more funds with weekend walk-a-thon

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

It’s been six months since national cyclist Andre Simon was involved in a hit and run incident which left him critically injured.

And while the father-of-one is currently receiving treatment in the US for a severe brain injury, his family are giving thanks and appreciation for the fact that he is still fighting on, no matter how modest the progress.

“He continues to push on, he continues to fight. We have seen like very, very small progress but we take that as a win and so, we are grateful. He is stable; sometimes he has a few hiccups but he gets through those hiccups.

“We are very grateful for the grace of God, for the prayers, for the support, but he is doing well,” Andre’s brother Dwayne Simon explained this week following his arrival home from his sibling’s side.

The 36-year-old athlete was seriously injured when a motorist ploughed into him and three other cyclists during a training ride on Sir George Walter Highway on Mother’s Day this year.

The horrific May 8 accident landed Simon in the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for some time, and triggered a nationwide effort to raise funds to send him overseas for specialist care.

The sportsman was airlifted to the TIRR Memorial Hospital in Texas on July 2.

The Wadadli Walk-a-thon is the next fundraising event on the cards and is slated for November 13 at the St James’s Club. Full and half marathons will start at 6.30am, while the 5k and 10k will begin at 7am.

All entry fees and sponsorship raised by participants will go directly to the ongoing work of the Antigua-based Wishing Well Foundation, a charity that provides assistance to families and individuals in need.

The course will take participants around the St James’s Club resort.

The general public is encouraged to sign up.

Donations can also be made via CashApp at $andreksimon, PayPal via @andreksimon or Zell ear 3472163784.

Persons can also donate to his GoFundMe Page at https://gofund.me/49f11497.

Simon’s sister, Beatrice Simon who is presently in Texas with him, thanked the public for their “continued support and prayers”.