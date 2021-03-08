Antiguan swimmer sets new national record

Spread the love













National swimmer Noah Mascoll-Gomes set a new national record over the weekend.

Gomes while competing at the 2021 Piranha Invite in Plantation Florida, in the 800 metre freestyle, registered a new time of 8:43.80 (split time 4:20.75) crushing the old record time of 8:52.90 which was set at the Southern Zone Sectionals last month.

Winning the race was Azura Florida teammate and fellow Olympian Marcelo Acosta of El Salvador. Acosta took the event in 8:23.89. Third place was won by Keegan McKenney of Coastal Maine Aquatics in 8:44.93.

Mascoll-Gomes who competed in the 200 metre freestyle at the Rio 2016 Games would earn a place at the top of the podium with the 200 metre freestyle relay team.

The team of Joaquin Vargas (24.04), Gabriel Araya (23.57), Jayhan Odlum -Smith (23.62) and Gomes (24.13) took the win in a total time of 1:35.56.

Second went to Colorado Stars in 1:36.56, and third to South Florida Aquatics in 1:38.28.