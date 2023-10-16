Antiguan artist Drastic represents the twin islands in inaugural Miami Soca Monarch 2023 Competition

On October 7th, 2023, the dynamic and multi-talented artist Drastic, celebrated for his chart-topping hits such as “Sugary Waistline,” “Bam Bam,” “Guava Jam,” and many more, proudly represented the twin island state of Antigua & Barbuda in the very first Miami Soca Monarch 2023 Competition, hosted by SOA. The electrifying event took place at the vibrant venue Lallos in downtown Miami, where Drastic, the yute from Top Ottos graced the stage before hundreds of enthusiastic patrons and onlookers.

Known for his infectious beats and catchy melodies, Drastic delivered a spirited and high-energy performance, showcasing one of his 2023 Jumpy soca releases, “MASH UP,” produced by the talented Dj Flip Da Boss from Dominica. As Drastic took command of the stage, the audience was treated to a spectacle of dancing and revelry, with the ladies dancing up a storm and the fellas matching their moves, pelting their waistlines to the irresistible rhythm.

Reflecting on his experience at the Miami Soca Monarch 2023, Drastic expressed his gratitude, saying, “First, I want to thank God for the opportunity to travel and use my gift to represent not only myself but also the Philip family and my beloved home, Antigua & Barbuda. While I may not have clinched the first-place title this time, I’m setting my sights on the gold for next year.”

Drastic was quick to extend his congratulations to the deserving winner, Marlo from St. Vincent, who claimed victory with his hit song, “Horn.” Additionally, he acknowledged the impressive performances of his fellow Antiguan artists, Low Rida and Janine, who also secured spots in the finals of the Miami Soca Monarch competition.

The journey to Miami was made possible through the unwavering support of Drastic’s family, Dj Classy, who sponsored accommodations and ground transportation, and Dj Red Asylum, who provided invaluable support during the competition. Drastic is profoundly thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from his friends and fans on social media, a testament to the profound impact his music has on his audience.

Drastic leaves no room for doubt about his commitment to excellence, stating, “Rest assured, I’ll be back in the finals next year with my upcoming 2024 release, ‘No Behavior,’ which is set to drop on October 20th on all streaming platforms. The journey continues, and I’m excited for the adventures that lie ahead.”