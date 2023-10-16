Electrocution accident leaves two men hospitalized

- Advertisement -

An unfortunate accident at the port has left two men, Leandro Payano (25) and Edgar Benjamin Alcantara (32), fighting for their lives at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center. The incident occurred on October 14, with the victims hailing from Martin’s Village and Tindale Road, respectively.

The men, employed by a cleaning company, were involved in a tragic electrocution accident while carrying out cleaning duties on the south side of the port’s administrative building. According to a source, as a result of the incident, both suffered severe third and fourth-degree burns, as well as other injuries, with Leandro Payano now placed on a ventilator due to the gravity of his condition.

The accident occurred as the men were in the process of moving a multi-layered scaffold, towering at approximately 40 feet. Tragically, the scaffold rolled off the building and collided with high-tension APUA wires, resulting in a devastating electrocution.

In the wake of this incident, several members of the Spanish community have gathered at the hospital to offer support and solidarity to the victims and their families during this challenging time.