Antigua Grammar trounce OCS; ASSS and CHSS draw

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) had a stellar performance on Monday afternoon in the Cool and Smooth Inter-school Basketball competition.

The Semper Virens had a clean sweep in the six events for the skills challenge, handing Ottos Comprehensive (OCS) another loss in the Mini-boys category.

Matthew Christian got the ball rolling for the victors, defeating OCS’ Nicholas Simpson 8-4. That was followed up by Kenyah Potter winning the Left Hand Speed relay over Keau Kirwan.

Christian followed up with another win, this time in the Individual shootout, beating Jalen Isaac.

Kenyah Potter and Matthew Christian edged out Jalen Isaac and Triston Browne 23-22 in the Two man shootout, while David Massiah, Hakim Dazzell, Tajahron Davis, Kenyah Potter, and Matthew Christian won both the five man skills challenge and five man speed relay.

Meanwhile, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) and Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) tied three-all in their match-up.

All Saints Secondary School won the Right hand speed relay, Individual shoot out and Five-man speed relay (Shamar Farrell, Dequante Tonge, Markus Murphy, Daivique Osbourne, Joshua Bailey).

Daivique Osbourne defeated Cleon Joseph (CHSS) 9-8 in the Right hand speed relay and Kevin Pimental in the Individual shoot out.

CHSS claimed the Left hand speed relay, Two-man shootout and Five man skills challenge (Kevin Pimental, Azandy Thomas, Cleon Joseph, Niarie Bleau).

Azandy Thomas (CHSS) beat Shamar Farrell (ASSS) 10-8 in the Left hand speed relay and Kevin Pimental and Cleon Joseph (CHSS) defeated Markus Murphy and Shamar Farrell (ASSS) 24-17 in the Two-man shootout.