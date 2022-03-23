24.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 23 March, 2022
HomeThe Big StoriesCase adjourned against woman accused of trying to rob gas station
The Big Stories

Case adjourned against woman accused of trying to rob gas station

0
457
Robbery accused, Shadesha Phillip

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

It will be another two weeks before the woman who allegedly attempted to rob the Golden Grove Service station in June last year finds out if her case will proceed to a higher court.

Shadesha Phillip, 24, made her first appearance before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court in July 2021, charged with attempted robbery.

The Gray’s Farm woman is said to be one of two assailants who apparently tried to rob a female pump attendant on June 24 2021. The police are said to have responded to the subsequent report and were fired upon.

According to reports, during the exchange of fire, Phillip was shot and was treated at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for a gunshot wound to her leg.

Footage from the gas station was later circulated showing two persons attempting to rob the establishment.

When Phillip first appeared, she was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison as the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for that offence, but she has since been able to get bail in the High Court.

The matter has already had about two adjournments.

On Monday, she was again told to return on April 5 to find out if the evidence against her is enough to have the matter sent to the High Court where she can either plead guilty or go on her defence in trial.

Previous articleOutgoing Fire Chief calls for implementation of stringent fire code
Next articleUnion and supermarket join forces to offer gift vouchers to ex-LIAT staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

5 × five =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021