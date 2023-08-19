Antigua Cruise Port announces new Officer-in-Charge amidst leadership transition

- Advertisement -

The Antigua Cruise Port (ACP) has unveiled a new chapter in its leadership history with the appointment of a new Officer-in-Charge, effective from August 19th, 2023.

This announcement follows the impending departure of the current General Manager, Dona Regis-Prosper, who will step down on August 18th, 2023, to assume the prestigious role of Secretary-General at the Caribbean.

According to a statement from the company, Cynthia Jacobs-Browne, brings over a decade of experience in financial accounting and management reporting to her new position.

It also disclosed that having been an integral part of the Antigua Cruise Port since its inception, Jacobs-Browne’s influence has extended far beyond her role as Financial Controller.

Jacobs-Browne’s engagement spanned various aspects of the company’s operations, including port security, facility management, marketing, and leasing, contributing significantly to the port’s multifaceted success over the past four years.

New Officer-in-Charge of Antigua Cruise Port Cynthia Jacobs-Browne

She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting with highest honours from Florida Memorial University.

She said, “While change can be difficult, we wish to assure our industry partners and the local community that we are committed to growing and improving our cruise tourism product. We will continue to build on the relationships that we’ve formed and our successes thus far. We remain committed to the development of Antigua Cruise Port.”

Meanwhile, Regis- Prosper said, “I am grateful for the experience I’ve had at Antigua Cruise Port and in Antigua in general. I thank the team and wider port community for the support they’ve shown throughout my tenure, and I am confident that ACP is in a good position to move forward.”

The St. Lucian, will be the first female secretary-general and CEO of the intergovernmental body which is the premier tourism development agency for 25 Caribbean countries and territories.

She emerged as the top choice from a pool of more than 60 highly qualified applicants.

Outgoing General Manager of Antigua Cruise Port Dona Regis-Prosper

The rigorous selection process included multiple rounds of interviews and a comprehensive assessment related to addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by the regional tourism industry.

She takes over the reins from Acting Secretary General and CEO Neil Walters, CTO’s Director of Finance and Resource Management, who has been filling the position following the retirement of Barbadian Hugh Riley in 2019.

The other two Caribbean tourism professionals to serve in the region’s top tourism post include the late industry stalwart Jean Holder and Vincent Vanderpool Wallace, former Bahamas Director General and Bahamas Director General and Bahamas Tourism Minister.