Antigua & Barbuda sends DadliBots team to first Global Robotics Challenge in Singapore

The Antigua and Barbuda Robotics team – DadliBots is proud to announce the students that are poised to take centre stage and represent Antigua and Barbuda at the annual FIRST Global Robotics Challenge (FGC) event which will is scheduled to be held from 7 – 10 October 2023.

Over 190+ countries will come together in Singapore at the Singapore EXPO centre to face off in a collaborative international Olympic-styled robotics competition that will not only engage students from different backgrounds, languages, religions, and customs; but will also drive home the importance, excitement, and applicability of STEM education. #FGC2023Singapore

The 2017 brainchild of Founder / Inventor Mr. Dean Kamen; every year national teams from around the globe are invited to participate. Under the 2023 theme: “Hydrogen Horizons” – shifting alliances of six national teams work together to produce, store, transport, and convert hydrogen into other useful forms of energy using custom-built robots from a standard kit of parts. The competition seeks to not only showcase sustainable solutions but also why countries need to transition even faster to cleaner renewable energy sources like hydrogen.

FIRST Global is an educational (501c3) nonprofit based in the United States, with a mission to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) leadership and innovation among the more than two billion youths across the world; to empower them to work together to address the world’s most pressing issues.

By bringing these future STEM leaders together in an engaging and collaborative competition, FIRST Global inspires students to learn the skills they will need to make the discoveries their parents and grandparents would consider miracles, impossibilities, or just plain science fiction.

FIRST Global also strives to convince the various governments and organizations of the world to embrace STEM education and to support it by investing in young adults who will soon begin to make their marks in the world.

The following five-member team of students were shortlisted from a STEM and Business Bootcamp that took place over the summer called TechByte; where students brainstormed robotics solutions to major environmental challenges facing Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Antigua and Barbuda.

TEAM MEMBER PROFILES:

– Madison Smith (Leader) is 14 years old and attends the Island Academy School where her favourite subject is Math. She aspires to become a veterinarian surgeon and construction engineer. She is also looking forward to bringing home several awards for Antigua and Barbuda from 2023 FGC.

– Alric Shaw (Engineer) is 15 years old and attends the Antigua Grammar School where his studies are focused on becoming a civil engineer. He imagines a future where robots will become more inclusive in society and is looking forward to being inspired by the robot designs of other teams at the 2023 FGC.

– Jayden Galloway (Driver) is 14 years old and attends the Antigua Grammar School where he enjoys coding and web design studies as he seeks to become a software engineer. He is really excited about the opportunity to represent Antigua and Barbuda on the global stage at the 2023 FGC.

– Nathan Clarke (Inventory) is 16 years old and attends the Antigua Grammar School where he enjoys playing strategic building games and would like to see developed countries provide more practical assistance to less developed countries so they can better tackle the climate crisis facing the planet

– Maliya Barrow (Programmer) is 14 years old and attends the Baptist Academy School, where she believes that STEM is the wave of the future and she intends to be onboard for the ride. She’s looking forward to networking and creating meaningful future connections with other youth at 2023 FGC.

Mr. Elijah James who is the lead mentor of DadliBots explains that it’s very important for communities to invest in STEM programs like FIRST Global, as they provide priceless opportunities for students from any background to embrace their roles as the future caretakers of the planet.

Students that are interested in FREE STEM education provided by DadliBots to help youth gain hands-on experience with robotics engineering can learn more at – www.antiguabarbudarobotics.org or follow via social media @antiguabarbudarobotics

Mr. James also encourages interested individuals, businesses or organizations that would like to encourage STEM learning and develop the potential of youth across Antigua and Barbuda; to support the DadliBots team that is currently in the process of raising $50,000 USD – to cover the associated costs required for competition including uniforms, registration, accommodation and travel. This can be done via the team’s competition page on the FIRST Global team world map page found online at – www.first.global or otherwise via email to: [email protected]

To learn more about the 2023 FIRST Global Challenge visit – www.first.global or follow them on social media @F1RSTglobal

Any questions or feedback please email – [email protected]

