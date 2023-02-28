Antigua & Barbuda makes impact at the largest Colombian travel market

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda is increasing its visibility within Latin America, with the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority making an impact at the 42nd Edition of VITRINA TURÍSTICA, ANATO 2023, one of the largest B2B tourism and hospitality events in Latin America, where tourism industry professionals from around the world engage in business meetings with buyers and sellers in the sector.

The networking and promotional travel fair took place over three days from February 22nd – 24th, 2023 in Bogota, Colombia.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority’s Director of Latin America and the Caribbean, Charmaine Spencer was present at the event, and met with leading international travel tour operators, luxury vacation planners, and trade press, to introduce the destination’s varied product offerings and to encourage business to the country.

Also attending the event were Antigua and Barbuda tourism partners: destination management company Blue Seas Ltd.’s – Alfredo Britto, Arlenes Garcia – Director of Sales and Marketing for Latin America, Unique Vacations (Sandals Resorts International), Juan Pilier – Royalton Resorts, and Elsa Petersen – Managing Director EM Marketing & PR.

The ABTA Latin America Director Charmaine Spencer hailed Antigua and Barbuda’s presence at the trade show as a success with the destination set to benefit from increased exposure within the media and amongst the travel trade community.

“Travel within Latin America has been reactivated and travellers are being positive and open to new tourism opportunities”, said Spencer.

“ANATO 2023 provided a great opportunity for us to reintroduce the destination of Antigua and Barbuda to leading agencies in Colombia. We were able to build awareness for the destination through our one-on-one meetings, presentations and significant PR in both consumer and trade magazines. The outlook is positive, and we look forward to continuing to grow the South American business.”

Antigua and Barbuda was featured in multiple Latin America online and news publications during the week to include: Vanguardia, Expreso, De Viaje, Mix News Colombia, Travel2Latam.com and El Tiempo.

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority also hosted a breakfast destination presentation for the travel trade and media to strengthen relationships with top-tier tour operators, online travel agencies, and media in Colombia.

ANATO continues to solidify itself on the international stage as one of the leading tourism exchange events for Latin America, and as a fundamental space for continuing the development of commercial relations, extending the possibilities of the sector for travellers, and enhancing the economies of the participating countries.