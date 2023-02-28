Antiguan And Barbudan elected to new CSHRP Executive

- Advertisement -

The Executive Committee and members of the Human Resource Professionals of Antigua and Barbuda (HRPAB) congratulate its President, Laurie M. Louard on his recent election to serve as Vice President of Membership on the Executive Team of the Caribbean Society for Human Resource Professionals (CSHRP).

CSHRP is a network of the region’s most dedicated practitioners who have a keen interest in encouraging the advancement of fellow practitioners.

It promotes knowledge sharing and professional development by ensuring competent and ethical HR practice, creating compelling value propositions for all HR professionals within the society, bringing together thought leaders and practitioners in the HR field to shape the world of work and being a source for HR learning, research and the sharing of best practices.

Its vision is to transform the world of work through its values of leadership, opportunity, unity and diversity.

Mr Louard, with several years of experience as an HR practitioner, welcomes this new challenge as an opportunity to not only broaden his horizons and capacity in the field but also to advance the mission of CSHRP in the region which is “to cultivate a strong network of people professionals who respond to the professional needs within the world of work while promoting knowledge sharing and inspiring better practices”.

CSHRP’s new Congressional-Executive Committee is expected to reflect the strategic importance of the Society’s commitment to supporting People Professionals and People Leaders as they transform the world of work in our region. As VP of Membership, Mr Louard’s responsibilities will include leading the team of CSHRP’s country coordinators and working with them to establish and develop national HR associations in member countries. Incoming CSHRP President, Rayann Williams of Trinidad and Tobago, commented that she expects this year to be a rewarding journey of collaboration and camaraderie. The rest of the team includes VP of Succession, Leekeesha Duncan (Trinidad and Tobago); VP of Communication, Wendie Wilson (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) and VP of Learning, J’aime La Touche (Dominica).