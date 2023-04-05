Antigua and Barbuda’s Ronaldo Flowers Signs For Finland Club

- Advertisement -

Antigua & Barbuda national team player Ronaldo Flowers is the new confirmation of PEPO. The 20-year-old winger has represented his country at the senior level three times, including in the previous World Cup qualifiers and in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Playing in Europe for the first time, Flowers states that he is a fan of skill football.

“I would describe myself as an entertaining player, as a soccer watcher I have always enjoyed e.g. of players like Ronaldinho, Dybala and Hazard and I have tried to take influences from them in my own playing. I’m also quite a fast and agile player, I like to entertain the audience with my style”.

Flowers, who also plays as a substitute when needed, is the first Antiguan player in PEPO’s club history.

The youngster from the small Caribbean state says that his adaptation to Finland is going well, although he admits that it was challenging at first.

“Antigua is a small island known for its beautiful beaches, which is also a very popular place among tourists. At home in Antigua, the climate is very warm all year round, so getting used to the Finnish climate was quite difficult at first. However, the club’s employees and my teammates have received me well. I especially like Finnish honesty and how everyone here supports each other. Unlike many other places, it is also very peaceful to live here,” he said.

Flowers, who made his national team debut at the age of 16, says that he chose PEPO after considering it as the best place to develop as a player. The young man has only good things to say about the club’s activities.

“I really liked training with PEPO, here you learn new things every day that help you improve your game. The club’s ambition has also really caught my eye, I really want to be a part of this project.

Flowers is already looking forward to playing in front of the home crowd and sends his regards to the PEPO supporters.

I’m going to give my all so that the club’s goal of returning to the First is realized. The supporters are a huge part of this community, I want to do my best to make them proud of their club. See you soon in Kimpi, proudly LILA!” (Pepo football club)