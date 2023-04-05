Queen of Carnival 2023, Screening Concluded

- Advertisement -

As the momentum builds towards an exhilarating Carnival 2023, Creative Industries is pleased to confirm that the delegates for this year’s Queen of Carnival (QOC) Competition will make their first public appearance at the official launch of Carnival on Saturday 15th April 2023.

The Creative Industries hosted the screening for the 2023 Queen of Carnival contestants on Saturday 18th March 2023 in four segments: Cocktail Attire, Interview, Swimwear, and Performing Talent.

For the Cocktail Attire, the ladies were judged based on impact, carriage and poise. While in the interview segment, the judges looked keenly at the mastery of the English Language, proper delivery, content, diction, clarity and fluency. For the Swimwear Segment, the young ladies appeared in their personal selections. They were evaluated on muscle tone, poise and carriage. The ladies also had two (2) minutes to showcase their Talent. In this segment, the panel looked keenly for authenticity, interpretation, originality, natural talent, presentation and relevance.

The dynamic duo, Mrs Brucella Marsh-Sutton and Mr Shane Marsh, of Marsh and Marsh Productions, will both Co-Chair Queen of Carnival 2023. Mrs Marsh-Sutton stated that “The screening was a tremendous success and I am extremely impressed with their personalities, individual looks, intelligence and also their strong talents”. She also stated, “It was pleasing to witness the level of preparedness of the young ladies and I anticipate that this will lend to the making of a highly competitive,

cultural, nostalgic and modern production”.

It was also noted that the public will see the return of the reality series “Crowned”. The series will continue on the same platform as previous years, where the public will be treated to an up close and personal view of the contestant’s preparation for competition. This will also serve as a marketing tool for the Queen of Carnival show. Ms Raynell Carroll, Queen of Carnival 2013, will serve as the reality show host. Recording of the series commenced during the screening process.

Ms Shelanna George, (Queen of Carnival 2009), one of the adjudicators, also commented on the screening. She stated, “This was one of the most difficult processes for me. The audition was well produced and the women were very articulate, intelligent and talented; a really tight field.” “Those who did not make it should walk confidently, with intentions of trying again next year.” The 2023 Queen of Carnival Production will be staged on Sunday 23rd July 2023, at 8:00 p.m. under the theme: “Enchanted”.