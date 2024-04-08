Antigua and Barbuda will miss today’s solar eclipse, meteorologist says

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Despite some reports suggesting a partial solar eclipse would be visible over Antigua and Barbuda on today, local meteorologist Dale Destin of Weather268 has confirmed that the twin-island nation will not be able to witness the celestial event.

While several Caribbean territories like Jamaica, the Bahamas, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda are preparing to experience a partial solar eclipse lasting approximately an hour, Destin shared on social media that the eclipse will not be visible from Antigua and Barbuda, whether partial or total.

However, some projections by NASA indicate that the penumbra, the portion of the Moon’s shadow in which only part of the Sun is covered, will briefly pass over Antigua and Barbuda between 3pm and 4pm.

An observer standing in the penumbra sees a partial solar eclipse, where the sun appears to be a crescent shape.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, but the celestial bodies are not completely aligned.

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of this phenomenon, NASA reminds stargazers that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper eye protection specifically designed for solar viewing.

While Antigua and Barbuda will miss out on Monday’s solar spectacle, residents can look forward to a total lunar eclipse on March 14th, 2025.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the earth is positioned precisely between the moon and the sun, Earth’s shadow falls upon the surface of the moon, dimming it and sometimes turning the lunar surface a striking red over the course of a few hours.

According to timeanddate.com, the last total solar eclipse visible from the Caribbean occurred on February 26, 1998, providing a rare opportunity for direct observation of this astronomical event.

As the Caribbean region eagerly anticipates the upcoming cosmic displays, Antigua and Barbuda will have to wait a little longer for its next chance to witness the celestial alignment of the sun, moon, and earth.