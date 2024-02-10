Antigua and Barbuda welcomes new High Commissioner of the Republic of India

On Tuesday, 6th February 2024, His Excellency Dr. Amit S. Telang, High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Antigua and Barbuda, presented his Letters of Introduction to the Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda.

During the introductory meeting, Prime Minister Browne thanked the Government of the Republic of India for their continued support to Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean through their various initiatives such as the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and the International Solar Alliance, noting that there are areas to deepen investment and trade.

High Commissioner Telang, in turn, remarked that Antigua and Barbuda and India share warm and cordial relations.

Additionally, the common values that are shared between both states such as food security, agriculture and climate change are among the areas of potential cooperation, and the Government of India reaffirms its commitment to working with the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda.

High Commissioner Telang also met with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Anthony Liverpool, and other senior officials whilst here.