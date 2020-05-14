Antigua and Barbuda ‘virtually Covid-free’ minister declares

The Ministry of Health – through Health Minister, Molwyn Joseph – has declared that Antigua and Barbuda is “virtually Covid-free”, after informing that only two persons are known to be currently infected with the novel coronavirus.

The Cabinet noted, in this week’s report as well, that there may be other persons who are asymptomatic and may pose a threat to others who they may come in contact with daily.

Minister of Health, Hon Molwyn Joseph

The news comes ahead of the planned opening of the VC Bird International Airport to commercial traffic in early June.

Under the current circumstances, the Cabinet agreed that the importation of Covid-19 is likely to be the foremost challenge for the people and the government – and determined that managing the risk is now the dominant mode of operation.