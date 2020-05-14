IATA vice president urges governments and carriers to work together

Regional Vice President with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Peter Cerda, told OBSERVER media that airlines are now in the process of deciding what their routes will look like and whether they will maintain the usual destinations.

He added that if governments should work with the carriers, it could ensure guaranteed economic input when things return to normal.

The VP also stated that along with the assistance from governments to the carriers, similar assistance would also have to be given to passengers by the airlines.

Cerda revealed that his organization is currently in discussion with some governments – and is hopeful that both can assist each other in navigating the post-Covid reality.