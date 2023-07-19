Antigua and Barbuda Under-19 Cricket team to tour United Kingdom

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Education, Sports and the Creative Industries and the Antigua and Barbuda High Commission in London are pleased to announce the first under-19 cricket team tour of the United Kingdom from 21st July to 15th August 2023.

Representing the team will be George Elvin, Shamar Pereira, Xanden Honson, Noah James Knight, Glen Williams, Tyree Moore, Malique Jacob, Dravid Richardson, Hosea Roberts, Brent Joseph, Malinga Burney, Kyland Isaac, Anthony Pierre, Antwane Wilock, and Isaiah Attwood. Supporting the team will be Ridley Jacobs (manager), Pernel Watley (Head Coach), Sylvester Joseph (Assistant Coach), and Evans Jones (Physio/Trainer).

The tour will take place from 21st July to 15th August 2023, and the team will play ten matches during the tour, including 7 One Day Internationals in England and 2 in Scotland.

The tour will end with a T20 match against the ACE Programme during the second annual English Cricket Board (ECB) supported Heritage Day.

In addition to the matches, the team will participate in presentations about study and scholarship opportunities at Loughborough University and Stirling University. They will also benefit from a specially planned education and character development day hosted at Lord’s and enjoy hikes and tours of historic places in England and Scotland.

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda thanks its partners, Cricket Scotland, the Leicester Caribbean Cricket & Social Club, the National Cricket Conference, the Antigua Exchange Programme and the Ace Programme Charity (ACE). Special thanks to Alf Langley and Nick Gandon of the NCC, Director of the ACE Programme Chevy Green, Charlotte Spear for her assistance with logistical arrangements, Luisa Weste and James Overy of the MCC, Director of Cricket at Middlesex Alan Coleman, Jigar Naik of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club, Keith Williams of the Antigua Exchange Programme and Kenny Crichton of Cricket Scotland.

Good luck guys!