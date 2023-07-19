Disney Fantasy & Norweigan Sky dock at Antigua Cruise Port during summer season

- Advertisement -

St. John’s, Antigua, July 19, 2023 – Two cruise ships docked at Antigua Cruise Port on Wednesday, a rare occurrence for the summer months in the Eastern Caribbean.

Disney Fantasy brought over 3,600 passengers while Norwegian Sky transported over 2,200 passengers and unleashed 1,000s of visitors into Heritage Quay.

Antigua Cruise Port Leasing and Marketing Officer Jessica Russell said, “Antigua has been enjoying an extended season with Norwegian Sky making multiple calls throughout the summer; this is to the credit of Antigua Cruise Port. We’re also happy to have Disney Fantasy.”

Antigua Cruise Port and the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority also collaborated to provide entertainment. The guests enjoyed the sounds of a steel pan orchestra creating a festive Carnival atmosphere. Cultural greeters also posed with visitors generating memories.

The summer months are generally dormant in the Eastern Caribbean as many cruise vessels make their way to Europe. However, this is the second time two vessels have simultaneously docked in Antigua this summer. There are more than nineteen calls booked for this period, more than doubling last year’s figures. The summer visits also surpass 2019 which had 16 calls.

Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez visited the port on Wednesday and said the summer cruise tourism performance is because of the partnership between the Antiguan government and Antigua Cruise Port. He was also impressed that 24 calls are already booked for summer 2024.

The winter cruise season is also expected to be busy with inaugural visits and homeporting.