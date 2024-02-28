Antigua and Barbuda U20 defeat Turks and Caicos in Concacaf Qualifier

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda defeated Turks and Caicos 2-1 in a close encounter to move to the top of the standings with six points in Group B of the Concacaf Under-20 Men’s Qualifiers when they met on Tuesday at the ABFA’s Technical Centre here in Antigua.

After playing to a scoreless first half, the Young Benna Boys took the lead in minute 54 via a Javaughn Jarvis strike. The home team went up two-nil in minute 84 when substitute Christopher Douglas netted from close range.

The match was Antigua and Barbuda’s third while Turks and Caicos remain at the bottom of the standings without a point after two showings.

Suriname lay second in the group, also with six points, but they have played two matches while El Salvador are in third with four points after two showings. Guyana are second from the bottom with one point after three outings.