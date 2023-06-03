Antigua and Barbuda in support of United Nations effort to end colonialism across the globe

- Advertisement -

The twin island nation of Antigua and Barbuda identifies with the effort at the level of the United Nations that is seeking to bring an end to Colonialism for a number of territories across the globe including those in the Caribbean, a release said yesterday.

The country serves on the Special Committee on the Situation regarding the Implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

The UN General Assembly Declaration states clearly “that all peoples have the right to self-determination, and that immediate steps should be taken to end colonialism unconditionally.”

The Committee is also known as the Special Committee on Decolonization, or C-24 of the United Nations and as part of its work recently held its Regional Seminar in Bali, Indonesia from May 24-26.

Serving on the committee and in attendance at the meeting was First Secretary at the Antigua and Barbuda Mission to the United Nations in New York, Mr Claxton Duberry.

The meeting was convened under the theme “Implementation of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism: Innovative Steps to ensure the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals in the Non-Self-Governing Territories.”

“I take note that about 50 percent of the Non-Self-Governing Territories are within my region [the Caribbean]. It is mind boggling to say that this is my reality. This reality bears the fact that the process of decolonization is yet to be completed,” Duberry pointed out during his presentation.

“As such, we must ensure as a body that the elimination of colonialism remains our priority. Greater attention is needed in my region. Madame Chairman, I implore us to grab hold of the low hanging fruits while at the same time embarking on a strong political will and shared compromise,” he urged.

Meantime, the Chair of the Special Committee on Decolonization, HE Menissa Rambally, who is also the Permanent Representative of Saint Lucia to the United Nations, expressed her gratitude for the continued sterling contribution of Duberry towards the work of the Committee, the support offered to her and the bureau.

Duberry has been a long-standing member of the committee and former chair.

Antigua and Barbuda also made the generous offer to host the next Caribbean Regional Seminar in Antigua in 2024, for which Ms Rambally expressed her profound gratitude.