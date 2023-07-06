Antigua and Barbuda in closer collaboration with Canada

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to Caricom, Dr Clarence Henry, has held discussions with a Canadian delegation led by the Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maninder Sidhu on several areas of cooperation between both countries.

Dr Henry and Sidhu met on the sidelines of the 45th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom).

Longstanding diplomatic relations between the two countries were discussed, including the recent relaxation of visa requirements for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda, which was received positively by the Antiguan and Barbudan delegation.

Additionally, Sidhu commended the government of Antigua and Barbuda which will host the 4th United Nations International Conference on Small Island Developing States in 2024. He stated that Canada will lend its support to the twin island for the upcoming SIDS conference as the issue of climate change affects everyone globally.

In response, Ambassador Henry thanked the Canadian representative for his country’s support of Antigua and Barbuda. He also took the opportunity to request that Canada work alongside the United States and Caricom to find workable solutions to the crisis in Haiti.

The delegations also discussed the issue of regional transportation, Caricom-Canada relations, and further areas of bilateral cooperation between both nations.