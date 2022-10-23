Antigua and Barbuda end netball campaign without a win

- Advertisement -

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

It was a winless tournament for the senior women’s netball team as they lost their final game of the Americas Netball World Cup Qualifiers in Jamaica over the weekend.

Matching up against Barbados at the National Indoor Sports Centre in their final encounter of the competition on Saturday night, Antigua and Barbuda went under to their regional counterparts, losing 68-29.

This loss comes just a day after Antigua and Barbuda lost to St Lucia 54-32.

In the other matches, St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Antigua and Barbuda 66-30, while the Cayman Islands edged them out 47-42 and the home team Jamaica trounced them 80-23.

In earlier matches, USA defeated Antigua and Barbuda 34-22 and Grenada 62-29.

The regional qualifying tournament is being used to determine the last two qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town.

Jamaica has already qualified based on rankings, so the next two highest placed countries will be the ones to join them among the 16 teams competing in South Africa from July 28 to August 6 next year.

Trinidad and Tobago, following a win over the US, secured one of those two spots. Barbados secured the second spot after their win over Antigua and Barbuda.