Business League All Star entertains the fans

by Carlena Knight

It was an evening of high flying dunks and three-point bombers with players on fine form at this year’s Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball All Star Night.

Fans packed the crowd at the JSC Sports Complex on Saturday night and were treated to an evening of basketball highlights.

Graphic Impact Shooters’ Tavarus Benta got the ball rolling, winning the Skills Challenge title after amassing the quickest time in the obstacle course that tested their passing, shooting and ball-handling skills.

Eleven three-point bombers were what it took for Sandals’ Coy Quinland to hoist that coveted trophy while Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board’s Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles and Ishan Peets showed that, despite being the skippers in the league, they still had a lot more left in the tank scoring a combined 51 points to win the two-man shoot out.

Eye Mobile Vision Care’s Kevin Pimental showed he had grit, speed and endurance, scoring an impressive nine baskets on his way to claiming the Individual Speed Dribble title.

Meanwhile, his teammate Lopez Adams had the crowd rocking and out of their seats with dunk after dunk to be named the Slam Dunk Champion.

Pointe FM’s Josue Hernandez was named the Most Valuable Player of the All Star Game.

The award was donated by Monique and Percy Adams of Sledge O’s.

With the All Star night now complete, all eyes turn to the semi-finals which began with game one on Sunday night with Anjo Wholesale facing Sandals and Eye Mobile Vision Care matching up with Graphic Impact Shooters.

Game two will start at 7pm tonight with Anjo versus Sandals.