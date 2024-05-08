Antigua and Barbuda celebrates Caribbean culinary heritage at second annual Restaurant Week Food Forum

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority hosted a Food Forum yesterday as part of its Restaurant Week festivities.

The Food Forum, themed “Nourishing the Future,” brought together chefs, restaurateurs, food enthusiasts, and hospitality industry leaders to explore topics such as sustainable and ethical food sourcing practices, the integration of traditional culinary methods with global influences, and the intersection of food, wellness, and culture.

Panelists included Chef Andi Oliver, known for her Pepperpot Diaries cookbook and upcoming Pepperpot Rum Shop at the historic Fort James.

Oliver spoke about the importance of celebrating the culture of Caribbean cuisine, noting that “a rum shop is a quintessential Caribbean thing” where people from all walks of life come together over flavourful, locally-inspired dishes.

Her rum shop will feature dishes from across the Caribbean, such as a salt fish recipe with avocado and BBQ meats, showcasing the region’s diverse flavours and culinary traditions.

The event also featured local astronaut Keisha Schahaff and Althea Brown of the Metemgee blog, who discussed fusion food and the health impacts of traditional eating practices, including gluten-free, plant-based, and other dietary approaches.

Brown, who is also a Guyanese chef and author of Caribbean Paleo, participated in the forum and shared her experiences growing up with Indo-Guyanese culinary traditions.

“We ate a lot of vegetables. In fact, my mom is still vegetarian today,” Brown noted, emphasising the plant-forward nature of many Caribbean dishes and how important it is to include such dishes as part of our tourism product.

She also discussed her approach to remixing traditional recipes to accommodate dietary needs and food sensitivities, such as gluten-free and dairy-free options and the importance of such items to be incorporated by more chefs locally when planning their menus.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled “Flavor Forward: Innovating for the Next Generation of Diners and Drinkers,” which delved into the art of food and drink innovation, engaging the senses, and the rise of the health-conscious movement.

Panellists included Nadine Browne, a sommelier, wine writer, judge, and educator, who discussed democratising wine and making it more approachable and accessible to a wider audience.

The panel also included Altino Spencer, the winning mixologist of the Taste of Wadadli competition, who unveiled a new cocktail for Restaurant Week named Rose Garden, made with his fever grass gin as well as other select products brewed in English Harbour by David Murphy of the Antilles Still House.

The Food Forum also featured a wellness stretch session led by Marleen Askie, highlighting the importance of self-care and mindfulness in the culinary and hospitality industries.

The event also included a curated local menu lunch, showcasing the island’s local, sustainable ingredients.

Throughout Restaurant Week, participating establishments are offering prix fixe menus showcasing Antiguan and Barbudan specialties as well as flavours from across the Caribbean.

The popular “Eat Like a Local” campaign encourages visitors to venture beyond resorts to experience the country’s authentic culinary gems.

By embracing pan-Caribbean influences, Antigua and Barbuda’s food scene is evolving to reflect the shared heritage and vibrant flavours of the region.