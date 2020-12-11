Another new Covid-19 case confirmed

Spread the love













The most recent report received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) has revealed one new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 case in Antigua and Barbuda as of Thursday 10th December 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Wednesday 9th December 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, fifty-nine samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center which increased the pending results from fifty to one hundred and nine.

Of the one hundred and nine samples processed by MSJMC, one hundred and eight were negative and one positive. The results are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and forty-seven (147); which is inclusive of five (5) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.

*Please note that the information released in this publication of the dashboard is inclusive of information from the 9th and 10th of December 2020.