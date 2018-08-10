Another case for CIP recipient Choksi

August 10, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments

Mehul Choksi, an Indian billionaire businessman, wanted for alleged fraud in India, was granted Antiguan and Barbudan citizenship in November 2017.

The Antiguan and Barbudan economic citizen said to be the mastermind behind an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme in India has been hit with another legal challenge.

India’s news outlets are reporting that the Karnataka Police have filed a charge against Mehul Choksi in a court there in connection with a cheating case registered against him in 2015.

Media reports indicate that the charge was filed before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court on August 7.

The court has since issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Choksi, who is believed to still be in Antigua.

Back in 2015, the police had registered a First Information Report against Choksi, based on a complaint by Hari Prasad.

Prasad, who is also a jeweller, accused Choksi of cheating him out of large sums of money.

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has received an extradition request from India for Choksi, but only in relation to the earlier reported incident of alleged fraud.
