Another Athlete Qualifies for CARIFTA 2023

- Advertisement -

Just as the first edition, the second of the ABAA 2023 Development Meet Series was not short of exciting performances.

Athletes aged U9 up to the open category all put on their best performances.

The standout performer of the meet, however, was debutante Naomi McDonald of the Paramount Performance Club.

Naomi McDonald

The 15-year-old athlete shot putter heaved her way into a spot on the 2023 Carifta Games team with a putt of 13.44m, well above the 12.10m standard.

Naomi now joins towering sprinter – Lanica Locker – on the plane to Nassau, Bahamas on the Easter weekend. Lanica ran an impressive 23.92 over 200m in the first of the development meets.

The Development Meet series continues on 5 February with the third edition.

A contribution of $5 is collected at the gate with proceeds going towards fundraising efforts.