Another adjournment in Arthur James murder case

By Latrishka Thomas

The court case into the killing of a Gray’s Farm man has been pushed back once again by a few months.

The three men accused of murdering Arthur James will not be back before the court until April 12.

James went missing on October 28 2021 and, two days later, charred human remains were found in a burnt-out car in bushes near Willoughby Bay.

In addition, searches carried out by the police and the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force in the areas of St Phillip’s and Freetown were said to have led to the discovery of the deceased’s cellular phone.

In November 2021, brothers Zamir and Obasic O’Garro, along with their cousin Uroy Joseph, all of Liberta, were jointly charged by the police with kidnapping James.

Months later, after the burnt remains were identified as James’, the trio was charged with his killing.

The three defendants have appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards several times since they were charged.

But the court heard yesterday that the prosecution is still not ready to commit the matter to the High Court.