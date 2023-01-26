Hospitality jobs in Channel Island of Jersey up for grabs for second year

- Advertisement -

The twin island nation is once again partnering with the government of Jersey on a job experience programme where residents will get the opportunity to work in the British dependency for several months later this year.

The isle of 108,000 people – a self-governing dependency of the UK – is the largest of the Channel Islands located between England and France.

Now, in the second year of a three-year agreement between Jersey and Antigua and Barbuda, 100 Antiguan and Barbudan citizens can apply to work there.

Last year, 48 candidates were selected.

And instead of the positions being limited to hotels and restaurants only, jobs will be available in all areas of the industry.

Persons who are eligible to apply include recent graduates of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, employees of member organisations of the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), and trained hospitality professionals with at least three years’ experience in the sector.

Ashleigh Gibbs, who secured a position as a sous chef with Nude Food Company in Jersey in 2022, said she had the privilege of working with a group of friendly individuals who shared her passion for cooking.

“The best part was that I not only worked with English persons but also Romanians, Polish, Portuguese and lovely girls from the Canary Islands,” she said.

Karen-Mae Hill, High Commissioner to the UK, remarked on the significance of the programme saying, “This year we will be focused heavily on training in two ways. Firstly, ensuring that employees receive training while they are actively working in Jersey, and secondly ensuring that trainers from Jersey have the opportunity, alongside a partnership with the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute, to be able to conduct training courses locally,” she said.

The High Commissioner said Jersey and Antigua and Barbuda share many similarities to be capitalised on.

“We plan to advance talks on exchanges in heritage and culture and the digital economy. These are two exciting new ways for us to collaborate and we are looking forward to exploring these options beyond the work programme,” she added.

In a release, the ABHTA said candidates must present their professional resume and complete a round of interviews before accessing the database of jobs available in Jersey.

A one-day customer service training programme is also mandatory for all applicants before traveling to Jersey.

For more information call the ABHTA on 462-0374/4928 or email [email protected].