Anjo Wholesale outshoot Fearless Crew in Business Basketball League

Anjo Wholesale were 85-56 winners over Health First Pharmacy Fearless Crew when they met in the Cool & Smooth sponsored Business Basketball league on Wednesday.

Playing at the JSC basketball complex, Anjo were led by Humroy Wright who sank 37 points while Steven Matthew and Lornie Joseph added 18 and 11 to the effort. Daysher Samuel was the top scorer for Fearless Crew with 15 points with Javier Tony and Aiden Joseph both ending with 10 points.

Also on Thursday, Vendors enjoyed a close 60-55 win over Sledge-O-Ballers. Azandi Thomas was on point for the victors with 17 points, while Adrian Carnegie picked up 15 points. Percy Adams hit 13, Adissa Harris picked up 12 and Steadroy Graham sank 11 points all in a losing cause for Ballers.

In the other match played Thursday, Sir Lester Bird Medical Center defeated Board of Education 55-41. Baldwin Anthony Jr had the hot hand for the winners with 21 points, while Nigel Joseph had 15. Bruce Whyte was the top scorer for Education with 16 points.