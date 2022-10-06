Paul Michael, Sir Viv Richards headline golf selections for Caribbean tournament

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Golf Association (ABFA) released a 16-member team, inclusive of four alternates, to fly the country’s flag at the 2022 Eastern Caribbean Golf Championships slated for October 7-9 in St Lucia.

Veteran Paul Michael leads the selections and will compete alongside fellow teammates Demar James, Wiilston Charles and Marquise George in the Men’s category. Young and upcoming player, Siyolo Joseph has been selected as alternate.

Former West Indies captain and National Hero Sir Vivian Richards and veteran Wesley Dyer have been selected for the Super Senior category with Vere Ambrose as alternate.

Another former West Indies player, Eldine Baptiste, will compete in the Senior division alongside Dion Massiah and Marcus Franker. Avery Jonas was named alternate for that category.

Competing in the Female division will be Lexi Hunte, Andreina DeLacruz and Akeivia Warner while Cathrine Woodhouse was named alternate.