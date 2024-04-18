Anchors aweigh for Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

- Advertisement -

by Edwin Gifford

Racing in the 35th Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta gets underway today from historic Nelson’s Dockyard in English Harbour with a 10am start off Fort Charlotte.

This year’s edition of the much-loved regatta, that brings some of the finest vintage vessels to Antigua each year, boasts the largest registered fleet of boats in a decade.

Racing continues through Sunday before the skippers try their hands at multi-tasking in the single-handed race on Monday.

There’s also a host of shore-side activities for visiting sailors and crew to enjoy. Enthusiasts are set to flock to English Harbour on Sunday for the popular parade of classics, which sees all participating yachts make their graceful entry into English Harbour.

Crew on board Saphaedra with schooner Adix in the background (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Franklyn Braithwaite MBE, Bobby Greene, Shaun Malone, Deon and Jace Hector on board DC Camp (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Don Ward’s Freya of Midgard (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Paul Deeth’s Petrana (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Don Ward’s Freya of Midgard skippered by Karl James (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

The sailing and the parade can be viewed from the dockyard, the Slipway, Shirley Heights, Fort Berkeley and Fort Charlotte.

On Monday afternoon there will be gig racing – small sailing craft – starting around 2pm, followed by a formal cream tea that is open to the public at the Admiral’s Inn.

The public is welcome to visit the dockyard during the regatta, as these beautiful vessels disembark and embark from each day’s racing, all flags flying and all crew standing.

Antiguan yachts are well represented in this year’s fleet. Oliver Greensmith’s Seefalke II, Bernie Wong’s Huey Too, Robbie Ferron’s Bunglebird, Jerry ‘Chippy’ Bardoe’s Encore, Don Ward’s Freya of Midgard, Aidan McCauley’s Carriacou sloop Navasana, and Paul Deeth’s stunning ketch Petrana are all Antiguan yachts that will be on the starting line come Friday morning.

Having sailed up from her home port of Clarks Court, Grenada, without an engine, two-time regatta champion (2007 and 2009) Galatea, skippered by North American Judd Tinius, will also be racing. A spectacular 72-foot cutter named after the Homeric sea-nymph, Galatea is also the oldest yacht in the fleet. Built in 1899, she is now 125 years old.

The ethos of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is seamanship, sportsmanship and camaraderie. Winning is secondary to these principals and protests are highly discouraged.