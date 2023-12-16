Anchorage Road works completion 

The Ministry of Works (MoW) is pleased to provide the public with key updates regarding the completion of works on Anchorage Road in the Fort Road Area.

The Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has commenced the final phase of installation, where the laying of distribution pipes is set to be completed before the end of next week.

MoW has contracted CO Williams Construction to prepare the road in two (2) stages:

Phase One – The first graded layer of the road is scheduled to be done over the Christmas period.

Phase Two – The second and final layer of the road is scheduled to begin next month (January 2024) and finished by mid-February.

Plans are in motion to maintain the bypass road currently being used as a diversion by motorists wishing to traverse the area in an effort to alleviate public concerns.

Please be advised accordingly.