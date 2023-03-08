Althea Henry killer sentenced to 15 years

- Advertisement -

The man who killed Passport Division worker Althea Henry and seriously injured her son has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for murder and wounding.

Mother-of-three Henry, 51, was found dead in her Cashew Hill home in June 2021 with multiple wounds to her head, face, throat, chest and hands.

Her 21-year-old son Tajma Francis was rushed to hospital with injuries to his upper body and left eye. He was treated and later discharged.

Jamaican-born Linsome ‘Tony’ Boyd, 56, previously admitted to killing his ex-partner on Father’s Day that year and wounding her son with the intention of killing him.

He told police he and Henry had had an argument about money and he had “snapped” and slashed Henry’s throat before attacking Francis with a machete. He turned himself into police on June 21 2021, a day after the killing.

Boyd had been in a relationship with Henry since 2016. The court heard he had frequently displayed jealousy which had caused arguments.

It was not the first time Henry had suffered violence at Boyd’s hands. He had previously been charged with attempted murder after Henry was found beaten and bloodied in Radio Range in 2017. The charge was later dropped at her request.

Yesterday Boyd was sentenced by Justice Colin Williams to a total of 15 years and two months behind bars for the two charges, taking into account time already spent on remand.

The killing of Henry – who had worked as a clerk at the passport office for 30 years – shocked the quiet community where local residents described her as pleasant and friendly.