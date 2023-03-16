‘Allergic to mediocrity’: Independent Senator Kiz Johnson lays out her priorities

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

[email protected]

“Whatever I am going to touch today…it is going to be devoid of mediocrity.” Those were the words of Senator Kiz Johnson as she explained some of her priorities representing Governor General Sir Rodney Williams for the new parliamentary session.

Speaking on the Observer AM show yesterday, Senator Johnson said there were a number of issues that she would seek to champion as the country’s sole independent senator.

She explained that as the Governor General’s representative in the Senate, she will be advocating for the pursuit of higher education and the importance of “exemplary leadership in the home,” while encouraging citizens to invest in their personal health, and providing a voice for underrepresented citizens.

“Despite our different political persuasions, race, background…we must put aside those differences for country, and so there is one message now—unity—which is much needed at such a critical time.

“Additionally, I would be advocating for the interests of the people, for those persons who are underrepresented…for those who may not feel comfortable channelling their views through a political party, here is where the independent senator comes in,” she explained.

Senator Johnson acknowledged that persons will have high expectations of her heading into the first senatorial debates.

She vowed that the public could expect “a high level of debate…sound arguments, and a keen eye for detail . . . to make arguments based on facts and research”.

She also revealed that she may, in the future, enter the world of elective politics, however, for now, she is happy in her role as an independent senator.

“I have always been objective, I am not a part of a political party…the facts are the facts, so I really enjoy this role so far,” she stated.