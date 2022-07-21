All Carnival parades will be held in St. John’s City

- Advertisement -

Cabinet announces all Carnival parades will be conducted in the city of St. John’s and none will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

A meeting with the Jam-Bands will be held with several Cabinet Members and others to determine how J’ouvert will be conducted.

The Cabinet’s view is that J’ouvert is for a great mixing of revelers, from every strata of society- the poor to the wealthy.

The Cabinet is aware that there is a pent-up demand for entertainment and Carnival 2022 is expected to provide all the entertainment that every age group can enjoy.

The Minister reported that Soca Monarch semi-finals attracted one of the largest-ever number of attendees for a semi-finals event, evidencing the pent-up demand for entertainment.

Cabinet also says the shows to be conducted at the ARG are expected to draw large gatherings.