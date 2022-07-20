Artistes turn up the heat in Party Monarch semi-finals

0
0
cluster11
- Advertisement -

High-energy performances and some flamboyant costumes set the stage alight during Tuesday night’s Party Monarch semi-finals. Residents flocked to Carnival City – aka the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) – for a spectacular show after which judges had the tricky task of whittling down the artistes to just eight in each of the ‘groovy’ and ‘jumpy’ segments.

Naycha Kid, Island Prince, Claudette ‘CP’ Peters, Ge’Eve, Tian Winter, Blade, Drastic and Royalty were named as the groovy finalists. Jumpy finalists are Island Prince, Zamoni, Romel, Menace XL, King Vicious, Ge’Eve, LyricksMan and Tian Winter. The finals – a staple of annual Carnival festivities – will take place at the ARG on July 30. (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste)

*blade
*cp
*drastic
*island prince
*naycha kid
*royalty
*tian with crowd
*zamoni
cp with crowd
dior
ge eve
jashan..
lyrical reds
lyricksman
romel
tian winter
vicious with crowd
vicious..
young lyrics
*ge eve
*king vicious
*lyricks man
*menace
*romel
292a7017
292a7133
292a7219
292a7242
dj who
drastic
ge eve .
janine
natural rampler
rane
tian
tian..
young lyrics (1)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here