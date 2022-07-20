Artistes turn up the heat in Party Monarch semi-finals

- Advertisement -

High-energy performances and some flamboyant costumes set the stage alight during Tuesday night’s Party Monarch semi-finals. Residents flocked to Carnival City – aka the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG) – for a spectacular show after which judges had the tricky task of whittling down the artistes to just eight in each of the ‘groovy’ and ‘jumpy’ segments.

Naycha Kid, Island Prince, Claudette ‘CP’ Peters, Ge’Eve, Tian Winter, Blade, Drastic and Royalty were named as the groovy finalists. Jumpy finalists are Island Prince, Zamoni, Romel, Menace XL, King Vicious, Ge’Eve, LyricksMan and Tian Winter. The finals – a staple of annual Carnival festivities – will take place at the ARG on July 30. (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste)