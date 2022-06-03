Airport’s fast-track ‘Love Lane’ open to all couples flying into Antigua this month 

- Advertisement -

Loved-up couples arriving into VC Bird International Airport this month can receive free fast-track service – which includes walking a romantic pink-hued ‘Love Lane’.

The amorous initiative was officially launched on Wednesday to mark June’s ‘Month of Romance’.

Antigua and Barbuda has long earned international accolades on account of its romantic ambience. The ‘Love Lane’ experience, enabling pre-registered couples to avoid queues when flying in, is open to both tourists and locals.

It’s a joint venture between the country’s Tourism Authority (ABTA) and Airport Authority (ABAA).

“Our new ‘Love Lane’ experience at the VC Bird International Airport launched specifically for couples travelling to Antigua and Barbuda during ‘June – The Month of Romance’ ensures that romance begins for couples the minute they land in our country,” Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez said during feature remarks at the launch.

“This fast-track service paired with a well-branded outfitting is sure to get couples excited and ready for the most romantic experience of a lifetime with us here, in beautiful Antigua and Barbuda.”

The minister also praised the partnership between the ABAA and ABTA, adding, “Much of what we do to promote our destination can’t be successful without our partners who understand that tourism is everybody’s business and that we all must play our part in securing our country’s main industry.”

Also present at the launch were ABAA CEO Euletta Francis and Chief Immigration Officer, Katrina Yearwood.

“This summer for us at the VC Bird International Airport is already showing a welcome return to normalcy when compared to the last two years.

“Today’s event is therefore quite fortuitous as it allows us to be grateful to see our award-winning airport emerge from what seemed like insurmountable odds, and gives me the opportunity to keep praising my management team and the entire airline community who have remained unwavering in their effort to keep VC Bird International airport as a flagship airport of the Caribbean,” Francis said.

Yearwood said, “The Department of Immigration is extremely enthused and excited to be a part of this partnership for the launch of Romance Month.

“One of the things discussed prior to the launch of this campaign was that all partners needed to have acknowledgment that tourism is everybody’s business. And, how immigration fits into this, is that we are the first people you engage with before you are landed in Antigua and Barbuda.

“We have to ensure that our immigration officers understand that while we are still security oriented, there is a heightened level of customer service that we have a responsibility of ensuring we are providing to our passengers that are coming into Antigua and Barbuda.”

The ABAA has also added to the couples’ experience by providing the first 10 couples to register as travelling to Antigua and Barbuda to get married with complimentary access to the Executive Lounge on their departure.

An additional 70 couples will be randomly selected to receive a coupon for 50 percent discount at the Executive Lounge upon departure.

Throughout June, the romance experience at the airport will extend to the arrivals area where a floating chapel can be found cascading from the ceiling, offering couples photo opportunities which tourism officials hope they will share on their social media.

During the launch, husband and wife duo, La Twain, entertained the audience with a rendition of their original song, “Extraordinary Love” setting the atmosphere for a celebratory toast to romance.

Almost 90 couples from the United States, Canada, UK and Europe have already registered for the ‘Love Lane’ service. The United Taxi Company will be a key partner for Romance Month with its fleet of drivers wearing special flags on their vehicles as they transport people across the island.