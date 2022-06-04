High Flyerz And Jets Take Third Place Honours In National Volleyball League

- Advertisement -

High Flyerz and Jets walked away with male and female third place honours in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) national league on Thursday, following victories at the sport’s indoor facility located at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In the men’s contest, High Flyerz defeated Renegades by a 3-1 sets margin to grab bronze medal honours.

Flyerz got off to a winning start 25-15 before dropping the second set 25-20, but rebounded to win the third and fourth sets 25-22 and 25-18.

In the female contest, Jets defeated North Coast Hardware Starz 1 by a 3-0 sets margin, winning 25-11, 25-15 and 25-22.

Action continues at 6:30 pm on Saturday with the championship and second place contest. Defending champions Paragons will face off with undefeated JanServeEvents Cool and Smooth DaSquad in the female division, while in the male division, defending champs Stoneville will battle against Michael Freeland Enforcers in the feature contest.