AG vows to investigate alleged misconduct in judiciary

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin said that he will not be taking allegations made against the Chief Magistrate and several officers of the court lightly.

The AG said a letter to the editor published by an online news agency was recently brought to his attention.

The letter alleged misconduct by officers of the court, divisive behaviour and misappropriation of funds.

Benjamins said the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

He stated such allegations bring the judiciary into disrepute and are unacceptable.

The author or authors of the letter are unknown.

The AG explained that it is his duty to protect the judiciary against unfounded allegations.

St Peter MP Asot Michael made similar allegations last year, accusing the Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh of “corruption and skullduggery”.

Walsh has denied those claims.