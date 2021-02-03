Press statement from the cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda

Spread the love













Press Statement

3rd February 2021



ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – The Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda during its weekly meeting held on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne, reviewed the regulations and guidelines enacted recently to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Antigua and Barbuda, made a number of changes to the protocols to further protect the citizens and residents of Antigua and Barbuda.

Cabinet therefore decided on the following:

All learning institutions, to include Pre-Schools, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary will move to remote learning with immediate effect for fourteen (14) days; in the first instance, resuming on February 22nd;

Citizens and residents are reminded that government has instituted a waiver of duties and ABST on the importation of all computers and related devices for educational purposes;

Church Services and Funerals are limited to a maximum of twenty-five (25) persons with the exception of Official and State Funerals which are managed by the State;

Persons sentenced to or placed on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison or any other penal institution will be subjected to a COVID-19 test prior to their entry and upon their departure from the institution to protect the prison and general population;

Only authorized and approved taxi operators will be allowed to collect visitors and returning nationals and residents from the V.C. Bird International Airport;

The Government will further increase targeted COVID-19 testing across the state to include but not limited to teachers, nurses, airport workers, military and police officers;

Government will move to appoint at least fifty (50) additional special constables to ensure stricter compliance with all COVID-19 protocols;

The Cabinet reminds the general public of its responsibility to each other by adhering to the various protocols designed to manage the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Cabinet also reiterated that all should practice proper hand sanitization protocols, the wearing of mask and observing social distancing