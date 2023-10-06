After the storm

Philippe was like an erratic ex-lover who couldn’t make up his mind if he wanted to be an enemy or a friend. He danced around the region without any fixed direction and almost threw us off-track.

Thanks to our meteorologists, we remained alert and watchful and many were prepared. We expected rain and wind but the lightening hit us like a surprise overdressed guest at an already-packed dinner table – it was bright, intense and unwanted.

We are used to howling winds and pouring rain, but the combination of wind, rain and lightning left us a bit overwhelmed. Now the clouds have parted, the rain has stopped and our electricity has been restored, we’re left with a choice: do we crumble under the weight of these natural disasters, or do we stand up and rebuild, stronger than before?

In speaking with others, a few interesting things came to light after this storm:

Neighbours helping neighbours. My neighbour called me and my WhatsApp messages were plenty. One thing that’s always been true about Antigua and Barbuda is our sense of community in crises. In the storm’s aftermath, that spirit of togetherness shone brighter than ever. Neighbours checked on each other, offered shelter, and shared whatever resources they had. As we rebuild, let’s keep that sense of community alive. Check in on your neighbours, lend a hand where you can, and remember that we’re all in this together.

Taking stock and planning ahead. The storm left us with a mess to clean up. I drove through Fig Tree Drive yesterday and in one spot, the water on both sides covered a narrow piece of road. Some roads were damaged, homes were flooded and the power went out. But as we clear away the debris, let’s also take a moment to assess what went wrong and how we can be better prepared next time. Let’s work with local authorities to improve our disaster preparedness, so we can face future challenges head-on. Let’s invest in battery-operated fans, solar generators and whatever else will make our lives more bearable. Even a community WhatsApp chat to report damages or debris to be moved would be helpful.

Learning from our experience. In the chaos of the storm, we discovered our strengths and weaknesses. We also realised that some folks in our community are more vulnerable than others in times like these – elderly and homeless come to mind. Let’s use this as an opportunity to address social issues. Support those who’ve lost their homes or jobs. Make sure mental health services are available for those dealing with the storm’s trauma. Let’s take care of our own.

Becoming climate savvy. We can’t ignore the fact that our world is changing. The storm was a harsh reminder of that reality. To protect our small twin island state and its future generations, we need to get smart about climate change. Reduce, reuse, and recycle. Support sustainable practices in our community. Let’s do our part to lessen our impact on the environment.

Unity in rebuilding. As the authorities clean streets and restore power, we can do our part and remember that we’re not alone in this. A few donors have stepped in to help. Let’s be grateful for the support and stay open to collaboration. Together, we’ll not only rebuild our homes and infrastructure but also strengthen the bonds that make our small country unique.

The storm may have shaken us, but it hasn’t broken our spirit. In fact, it’s given us an opportunity to show the world just how resilient and compassionate our small country can be. We were blessed that this was a small storm. As we roll up our sleeves and continue the work of rebuilding, let’s keep these actions in mind. We’ll get through this, one step at a time, hand in hand.

