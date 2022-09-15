ABWU Postpones 55th Annual Delegates Conference

- Advertisement -

The Antigua & Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) wishes to advise its membership that due to the current track of Tropical Storm Fiona and its potential impact on Antigua & Barbuda, the Executive of the ABWU has decided to postpone the 55th Annual Delegates Conference which was scheduled for 18th and 19th September 2022.

The new dates for the Conference will be Sunday, 25th and Monday, 26th September 2022.

Delegates and Observers are asked to note the change in the Conference dates.

The ABWU encourages its members and the wider population to continue to monitor and adhere to advisories from the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services and the National Office of Disaster Services.

We pray for the protection of life and property during the passage of the storm.